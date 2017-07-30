RAGBRAI finale, riders dip wheels in Mississippi River

Riders dipped their bikes in the Mississippi River, signifying the end of their trek in Lansing.

"Relief. We just spent seven days on our bike," said Barbara Lloyd of Tempe, Arizona who is originally from eastern Iowa. "I know today was one of the hardest days with the hills, so it felt good to survive the week, and survive the day," she said.

The last day of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa was nearly 45 miles. The cyclists climbed a total of 3,200 feet.

The journey started last Sunday in Orange City. That's more than 400 miles. "To start with it was really easy the first three or four days -- the last two days have been a little tougher, a little hilly(er)," said Ron Heath of Waterloo.

On the final day, things kicked off in the town of Waukon, then went through Waterville, Yellow River State Forest, and Harpers Ferry, before ending in Lansing. "It's nice to have them in town," said Les Rahlf. "It's creating a little congestion and stuff, but everybody seems to be working very well with others. There's no major problems that we've seen yet."

The Lansing police chief confirms a few riders collided with each other and were hurt. However, they'll be all right. They did not need to seek hospital treatment.