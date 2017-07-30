STUDY: Chronic wasting disease is spreading

A study conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey shows that a fatal neurological disease found in deer is on the rise in established herds that have tested positive.

The study was published in an article from the American Veterinary Medical Association and said that deer herds with chronic wasting disease around the country are seeing a rise in cases, which could potentially lead to extinction in localized herds.

The Department of Natural Resources tells the AVMA that for the last 15 years, data shows increases in prevalence and distribution. The DNR also said that they took an aggressive approach to control the disease in southern Wisconsin that resulted in a decline in deer numbers and discouraged the hunting community.

The disease has even been detected in northern hunting zones.

"I think the deer herd numbers are directly a result of the management practices," said Justin Gaiche, an avid hunter and owner of Chase Outdoors. "It's really, how the DNR reacts and handles it and what do they do? How does that affect the herd, therefore affect the success of hunting."

Other hunters like Curt Waldvogel, who hunts in chronic wasting disease areas in Sauk County, said that it's an issue that's always been on the back of his mind since the disease was found in the Badger State.

"I would always give meat away and now with that [chronic wasting disease] era now, I don't always give meat away," he said. "We slowly saw the deer numbers decrease in that area."

In 2017, the DNR has confirmed 8 cases of chronic wasting disease, all of which is in the southern part of the state.