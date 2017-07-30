Richland Co. man charged with child porn, invasion of privacy

Authorities have arrested a Sextonville man after he reportedly videotaped a minor showering at her home in June.

In a news release Saturday, Richland County Chief Deputy Chad Kanable says Jarrett P. Fillyaw, 32, was taken into custody June 29 after they received information that he was suspected of videotaping the girl as she took a shower.

Investigators later got a search warrant and seized Fillyaw's cell phone and a video containing what was believed to be child pornography. This past week, the Richland County Special Response Team got another search warrant for his home and took several electronic devices into evidence.

The case remains under investigation and has been forwarded to the Richland County District Attorney.

Fillyaw faces charges of invasion of privacy using a surveillance device and possession of child pornography.