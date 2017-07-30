Cashton man hurt in motorcycle crash

A Cashton man is airlifted to a La Crosse hospital following the crash of his motorcycle Saturday evening.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Randy Wangen, 35, was headed west on Highway 33 just west of County PC in the Town of Portland around 8:48 p.m. when he lost control going around a curve. The motorcycle went into an eastbound ditch and overturned.
Wangen was thrown from the motorcycle.
The sheriff's office said he was treated possible life threatening injuries by Tri-State Ambulance staff before being airlifted by Medlink Air to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
