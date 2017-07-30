Art Fair on the Green provides scholarships through art

The American Association of University Women's (AAUW) 59th annual Art Fair on the Green wraps up on July 30.

Every year the UW-La Crosse campus fills with art and food vendors that have come to put their work on display.

This year the fair features over 90 different artists, with pieces ranging from home made pottery to hand blown glass.

Proceeds from the event contribute towards growing the community through scholarships that educate and empower students and organizations.

"Whether it's painting, or pottery, or jewelry, (people need) to be able to express themselves," Describes President of AAUW's La Crosse Branch, Carol Robertson.

Robertson continues, "Really I think the community believes that is what grows a community, is someone who is looking ahead to how we can further educate and empower."

Admission fees and concession sales from the 2016 fair allowed the AAUW to award $25,000 worth of scholarships to local students and organizations.

