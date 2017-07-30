12th annual event helps preserve history on the ridge

People gathered along Highway 33 on Sunday to enjoy live music, good company, and reflect on the past.

SEE: 12th annual Ridgefest to help restore the past

Paul Hundt and his Aunt Arlene Schmidt are responsible for saving the one room school house located at The Ridge History Park from being destroyed. They said they both attended school there growing up, stressing it's a part of who they are.

"It means a lot, it means a lot. Some people don't care about history but I do," expressed Schmidt.

It's really important from a families standpoint because my grandfather, Arlene's father was the clerk of the school for a good number of years. Then my parents were clerks of the school," said Hundt.

The event ran from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., showcasing a number of classic cars and tractors as well as live music, a silent auction, bingo, and plant sale.

Proceeds from Ridgefest will be used to restore and preserve elements at the park for community members to enjoy, beginning with the steam engine.

MORE INFORMATION: The Ridge History Park