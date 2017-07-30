West Salem and Holmen Win Legion State Champion Titles

Two area Legion teams won the Legion State Tournament this afternoon. Holmen Taking home the AA Legion Title while West Salem went 5-0 winning the A Legion State Tournament.

West Salem did something almost unheard of by winning the Division Two High School State Tournament, and now winning the Class A Legion State Title with a win over Clintonville.

Since 1940, only eight teams have accomplished what West Salem did this afternoon.

It was a special homecoming as the team was welcomed by family and friends at the West Salem Legion this evening.

The team is still trying to wrap their head around what a year it has been.

Senior Nick Schultz is at a loss for words

"There's nothing really that you can describe it with," Schultz said. "We have been playing with these guys since we have been seven years old, and we've grown together. There's really no words because we are brothers."

Senior Braxton Ghelfi says the team really has it all going for them right now.

" We just have great team chemistry out on the field, and we really go together really well," Ghelfi said. "Everyone trusts each other on the field, and we know one through nine someone can get it done in the batting order, and our pitching is always there."

West Salem Manager Sean Gavaghan crediting Holmen and their Manager Charlie Alexander.

" I am friends with Charlie Alexander," Gavaghan said. "We are texting back and forth everyday and bouncing stuff off of each other to try and bring two State Titles home to this piece of the Western Wisconsin and it's just phenomenal that Holmen wins the Double A and West Salem wins the A."

West Salem and Holmen head to North Dakota for the National Tournament next week.