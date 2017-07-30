Bud Selig Inducted Into The Hall of Fame

Baseball fans everywhere took time out of their day to watch the MLB commissioner, Brewers founder, and Milwaukee icon Bud Selig be inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame.

Selig's passion for the game is unmatched, and he put his passion to work in 1970 when he returned Major League Baseball to Milwaukee founding the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 1990, Selig saved baseball in Milwaukee again as he put his efforts toward rebuilding a ball park, now better known as Miller Park.

He also made many popular and notable changes to the game during his tenure.

Selig and his family were emotional during his speech.

"I will be forever grateful to my wife Sue for joining me on this journey for the past forty years," Selig said. "She has been an extraordinary partner and helpful in every way. What you have seen here today are a little boys dreams that came true. Thank you for this magnificent honor."