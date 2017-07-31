Heavy rainfall impacts quality of Mississippi River - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Heavy rainfall impacts quality of Mississippi River

By Mackenzie Amundsen, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crosse, WI

The recent rainfall in the Coulee Region is sparking concern about the Mississippi River.

The Mississippi River serves as a place of recreation for many people, and a vital habitat for the survival of many wildlife species. An increase in rainfall can both benefit and harm the water quality. Experts say that while rain helps to flush out unwanted toxins from the Mississippi River, it also brings in sediment and debris from runoff that pollutes the channels.

The Mississippi River reached a peak of 8 1/2 feet earlier this summer.

