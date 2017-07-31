Ruling on minors' life sentences has small Wisconsin impact

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year saying juvenile offenders sentenced to mandatory life without parole must be given a chance at release has had a small impact in Wisconsin.

The high court in 2012 barred states from imposing mandatory life without parole on minors convicted of murder. In January 2016 the court made its ruling retroactive, saying offenders already serving such sentences must get a chance to show their crimes did not reflect "irreparable corruption."

Wisconsin has no mandatory life sentence without parole for juveniles. Judges can impose that sentence at their discretion, however.

Three inmates are currently serving life without parole for homicides they committed as juveniles. One of them, Omer Ninham, asked for a parole hearing based on the court ruling, but a circuit judge denied it.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.