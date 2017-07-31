Two arrested in officer involved shooting in Houston County

The Houston County Sheriff said an officer involved shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 31.



Two suspects are in custody, there is no longer a threat to public safety, and no officers were injured. The portion of the investigation has been turned over to the BCA. There is more than one scene, so Highway 44 is closed at Hokah and County Road 20.



News 19's Caroline Hecker is working on getting more details on this developing story.

----------------------------------------------------

Highway 44 between Caledonia and Hokah is closed this morning for an accident investigation according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Stay tuned to News 19 for updates. We are waiting to hear back from Minnesota State Patrol and Houston County officials to confirm calls we've received about an officer involved shooting in that area.

MNDOT is recommending commuters from Hokah to take Hwy 16 West to Houston then Hwy 76 South to Caledonia. For those coming from Caledonia, MNDOT says to take Houston County Road 20 to Hwy 76 North and then 16 East.