Medical Monday: Finding morning motivation... at night

Each day brings new challenges and a renewed sense of motivation for some. For others lacking the drive to stay on track with their goals, proper planning the night before might help.

A report from the Washington Post said that people are more likely to be successful in the morning when they create an "ideal nighttime routine." Gundersen Health System wellness education specialist Christie Harris said doing things like packing a lunch, preparing as much of a breakfast as you can and setting out or even wearing workout clothes to bed will vastly improve the efficiency of your daily tasks.

