Iowa has thousands of structurally deficient bridges - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Iowa has thousands of structurally deficient bridges

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A decade after a deadly freeway bridge collapse in Minneapolis, a study has found that thousands of Iowa's bridges are deemed structurally deficient.

The Des Moines Register reports that a study released in February by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association found that almost 5,000 of the state's more than 24,000 bridges are rated as structurally deficient. That means one of the bridge's key elements - such as the deck, superstructure or substructure- is in poor or worse condition.

Most of those bridges are in rural areas and farming communities that see relatively low traffic.

State officials say a 10-cent-per-gallon state fuel tax increase enacted in 2015 will help fund improvements. The tax generates about $200 million for state and local road and bridge projects.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.