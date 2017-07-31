Person shot by police officer in Oshkosh; condition unknown

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after an Oshkosh police officer shot a person during an investigation.

The police department says the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities did not immediately provide further details or say whether the person who was shot was still alive.

The officer was not immediately identified.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the probe. Police say there is no threat to public safety.

