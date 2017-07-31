Person shot by police officer in Oshkosh; condition unknown - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Person shot by police officer in Oshkosh; condition unknown

Posted: Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after an Oshkosh police officer shot a person during an investigation.

The police department says the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities did not immediately provide further details or say whether the person who was shot was still alive.

The officer was not immediately identified.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the probe. Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.