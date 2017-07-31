Eating like a woman: tips for the female fat solution

A Minneapolis chiropractor is helping women re-think their weight loss strategies.

Dr. Beth Westie, the author of "The Female Fat Solution," says most weight loss plans were designed for men.

"Often times it's not accurate for what women have going on their bodies," said Dr. Westie.

She says its crucial for females to keep their natural cycles in mind when deciding what to eat.

"Your body goes through different hormones at different weeks of the month. So it would make sense to eat food that matched with those different hormones," Westie said.

She said during the first few weeks of a cycle, women's bodies produce more estrogen. At that time, it's important to eat cooling spices.

Cooling spices: Cumin, basil, parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme, coriander, fennel, mint, cardamom, saffron, dill

Westie says these spices can help women increase their increase metabolism and help them boost weight loss by burning carbohydrates naturally.

After ovulation, Westie says women's bodies are higher in progesterone. During this time, it's important to eat warming spices.

Warming spices: Cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, cayenne, paprika, garlic, onion, red pepper, ginger, tumeric

Westie says by eating warming spices helps women burn fat naturally.

Westie's book "The Female Fat Solution," will be available for presale next week. Her free "7 Day Female Fat Solution Slim Down here."