Tuesday is National Night Out

Tuesday, August 1st marks the 34th annual National Night Out and the 20th Annual celebration in La Crosse.

National Night Out (NNO) is an annual event in which Neighborhood Watch groups get together across the nation in the form of local block parties, cookouts, and youth programs.



The NNO campaign involves citizens, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, businesses, neighborhood organizations, and local officials from across all 50 states, U.S. Territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide.



Last year alone, over 38 million people from more than 16,000 communities participated in NNO.

There are many reasons the La Crosse Police Department encourages people to celebrate NNO, including:

It heightens crime and drug prevention awareness

It generates support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs

It strengthens neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships

It sends a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back

This year, La Crosse area Neighborhood Watch groups, in partnership with the La Crosse Police Department, will be hosting National Night Out celebrations, helping to promote the NNO message. La Crosse area celebrations include:

Hickey Park (Palace/Charles St.) 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

17th/ Cameron Ave. (south alley) 5:00 PM—8:00 PM

Bluffview Park (28th/Jackson St.) 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Municipal Boat Harbor 5:00 PM—7:00 PM

Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 7th/ Division St. 5:00 PM—7:00 PM

Assisi Courtyard Viterbo University 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

3023 Lakota Pl. 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

21st and Weston/ Barlow St. 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

2300 Pine St. 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

3456 Woodbridge Ct. 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Elite Repeat (16th/Jackson St.) 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Hintgen School Playground 6:00 PM—8:00 PM



La Crosse Police Officer Brooke Pataska said, "Many times police aren't going to be there when a crime is occuring, so if someone maybe is out on vacation or away from their house if that neighbor can watch their house for them and call us if they see something, they're the ones that can let us know and we can respond from their."



Other local National Night Out events include:

Holmen Police Department:

Halfway Creek Park, 300 W. Roberts St., Holmen, WI 54636

Tuesday, August 1st. Time: 5-8pm (followed by Movie in the Park)



Onalaska Police Department:

August 1, 2017 @ 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Quincy Street Park 515 Quincy St Onalaska, WI 54650