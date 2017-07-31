Federal judge grants injunction in antitrust lawsuit

A downtown La Crosse business received good news in a long standing legal struggle.

Authenticom, a company dealing with data used by automotive dealerships, was granted an injunction by a Madison judge against two companies (CDK Global and The Reynolds and Reynolds Co.) who Authenticom alleges was engaging in anti-competitive behavior. That behavior, according to Authenticom CEO Steve Cottrell, was inhibiting their ability to do business.

"You know this has been a long march for the folks here at Authenticom and this is a breath of fresh air and an opportunity for us to do business like we used to without the anti-competitive behavior," said Cottrell.

Though it's a victory for Authenticom, Cottrell said it's a small part of the process. The matter will go before a jury trial and could take between 1-3 years to finish.