Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker at White House on health care

Gov. Scott Walker, seen here in Washington, last week, at the announcement regarding the Foxconn plant coming to Wisconsin. Gov. Scott Walker, seen here in Washington, last week, at the announcement regarding the Foxconn plant coming to Wisconsin.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is at the White House for a hastily arranged meeting with President Donald Trump administration officials and other governors to discuss health care overhaul.

The meeting comes after a Republican-sponsored effort in the U.S. Senate to repeal the current law failed last week.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says that Walker was in Washington for a day of meetings and would return later Monday. The meeting required Walker on Sunday to cancel previously announced visits to White Lake and Chippewa Falls to tout broadband expansion.

Evenson says Walker went to Washington to "advocate for Wisconsin citizens in the health care debate."

Walker issued a rare Saturday statement outlining what he wants to see in a health care bill.

