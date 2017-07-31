Environmentalists rip proposed Foxconn permit rollbacks

Conservationists are opposing Republican plans to eliminate key environmental regulations as part of the incentives package luring a $10 billion Foxconn electronics plant to southeastern Wisconsin.

Gov. Scott Walker's incentives bill would exempt the company from environmental impact statements and state permits for filling wetlands and building on lake beds.

Midwest Environmental Advocates attorney Sarah Geers said Monday the bill would leave people in the dark about how the plant would affect the landscape and result in the loss of wetlands.

Clean Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Environment Research and Policy Center and the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters all oppose the bill as well.

A Walker spokesman referred questions to the Department of Natural Resources. An agency spokesman didn't immediately respond to a message.

