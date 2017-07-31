Holmen Legion Baseball Team Reacts To State Champion Title

Holmen defeated Antigo 6 to 2 to claim the Double A State Champion Title yesterday in Merrill.

It was a whirlwind of a day as Holmen returned back home to celebrate with family and friends outside the legion yesterday evening.

With all the hard work this team has put in all year, It's been a good morning for the guys knowing what they have accomplished.

"Well, getting to sleep was not a problem you know I was exhausted," Holmen Senior Owen Gilbertson said. "It's been a long few days, but waking up today and thinking to myself 'Hey I'm a State Champion,' that's a pretty cool feeling."

"It feels awesome knowing that the whole town knows we won State, and that we are the guys that all the little kids look up to," Holmen Sophomore Ben Byom said.

Holmen Senior and the tournament's leading hitter Austin Braund says it is still a surreal feeling.

"We talked about it all summer getting here, and we bought in right away, but it's just kind of unreal being in the moment now," Braund said.

Holmen is heading to nationals Wednesday morning in North Dakota, so the team has a couple days to relax and regroup.

" We are just going to try and enjoy the moment now because it's not very often you win state," Brand said. "But, then after this we have practice tomorrow at two, and we will start grinding again. We want to make sure our defense is sound and our at bats are good. We are going not to just have fun. We are going to try and win the national championship."

"We are going to pound in the fundamentals like we have been the last couple weeks," Gilbertson said. "We got some sore arms and some tired bodies we are going to be resting a lot over these next couple days and hoping we are all back to one hundred percent on Wednesday and Thursday."

West Salem and Holmen both play on Thursday. West Salem plays Minnesota at 4 pm and Holmen plays the host Wahpeton at 7:30 pm.