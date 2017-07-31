La Crosse Community Theatre names new Executive Director

The La Crosse Community Theatre names a new Executive Director.

The theatre's Board of Directors announced Monday that Grant Golson takes over for David Kilpatrick.

Golson starts his position at the end of August.

The board said in a statement that Golson's experience as a fundraiser, performer, and arts administrator helped with his selection for the job.

"Grant brings a wide variety of skills to the position including artistic oversight, management, and fundraising," said Sara Battison, president of the Board of Directors. "His background in fundraising and the arts create the perfect combination of skills to take La Crosse Community Theatre forward."

"I am so excited to lead LCT into the next phase of its life. I can't wait to become a cheese head!" said Golson in the statement.

Once in the position, Golson said he plans to seek community input on what future vision of the theater should be.