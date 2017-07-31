Home building demands highlights skilled worker shortage

The demand to build homes in the La Crosse area has been on the rise in the last few years as potential home owners are more inclined to build a custom home rather then buy an existing home.

Mastercraft Homes, Inc are currently building three homes in the City of La Crosse and are scheduled to break ground on another sometime next week. Due to the high demand in home building, Mastercraft and other contractors are experiencing a shortage in skilled workers to build these homes. Construction Manager and co-owner, Jason Etrheim says they're trying to figure out how they can get future generations interested in the field.

"Talking to other contractors and even ourselves, we'd be able to take on one or two more costumers a year if we were to have another crew you know the available resources to get the guys to do it. The people in the area are busy, you're not seeing as many people come into the field, even at the Builders Association, we're trying to figure out how to get that next set of skilled laborers into the field," says Etrheim.

The La Crosse Builders Association are working towards reaching out to students as young as middle school to get them interested in the field.