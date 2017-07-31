Wisconsin Elite AAU team wins national championship

The Wisconsin Flight Elite AAU girls basketball team is loaded with local athletes from the area.

Over the weekend, the 15U team made a trip to Atlanta and came away with the Adidas Summer National Championship.

They went 5-0 to win the title.

In the five years that they've been together, the team is 99-0 vs. teams from Wisconsin.

The team is coached by Mitch Moths, who is the production manager here at WXOW.

Congratulations to the team!