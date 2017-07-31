Riverfront brings Miss RemarkAble Pageant to contestant in hospital

Another group of special women in our community have extra reason to smile thanks to the annual Miss RemarkAble Pageant.



La Crosse based Riverfront hosted the event in which every contestant wins a title, be it Miss Outgoing, Miss Adventurous or Miss Kindhearted.

When one contestant had to pull out of the pageant for health reasons Riverfront brought the pageant to her. This morning staff at Gundersen Health System, caretakers, Riverfront staff and News 19's Heather Armstrong paid a special visit to Tracy Kagel.



The La Crosse native says she was devastated when she learned she would have to miss the pageant. Tracy was given a bouquet of flowers and then crowned by Riverfront CEO Mary Kessens. Tracy was overwhelmed with gratitude. "I just feel blessed to be alive and to have such special friends. They said I was only going to live until I was three years old and in December I'll be 50 years old," said Tracy.

Riverfront withheld Tracy's sash and specialized title because they invited her to participate next year. The woman given the title of Miss Remarkable serves as an ambassador for those with disabilities attending events on behalf of Riverfront.