Ryan, Walker tout their roles in landing Foxconn plant

Wisconsin Republicans who helped close the deal to bring electronics giant Foxconn to the United States are looking to tout their involvement through a new burst of online advertising.

Both House Speaker Paul Ryan and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker launched digital ad campaigns Tuesday. Walker spearheaded negotiations with Taiwan-based Foxconn and called on Ryan to meet with company officials, which plan to invest $10 billion on a display panel plant in Ryan's southeast Wisconsin congressional district.

Both Ryan and Walker are up for re-election next year. Walker on Friday toured the state to talk about the plant and the promised 13,000 jobs to be hired over six years.

Critics have questioned $3 billion in state incentives and whether Foxconn will follow through on its promises.