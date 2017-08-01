Los Angeles will host 2028 Summer Olympic Games

The Olympic torch will return to the City of Angels.

Los Angeles officials have inked a preliminary deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the 2028 Summer Olympics. The IOC issued a statement saying it will give Los Angeles officials 1.8 billion dollars as part of its agreement. Part of the money attached to that incentive program is earmarked to boost access to youth sports programs in the years prior to the games.

"I look forward to taking my children to the Games in 2028. But even more than that, I look forward to the legacy those Games will give them and the children of this city far beyond 2028," said L.A. bid chairman Casey Wasserman.

The Summer Games have not been held in the United States since 1996 in Atlanta. Los Angeles has hosted the Summer Olympics twice before in 1932 and 1984.

President Trump issued a statement on Monday night congratulating Los Angeles and saying he is confident the city will "exemplify both the Olympic ideal and the American spirit."