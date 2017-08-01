Public hearing on Wisconsin Foxconn bill expected this week - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Public hearing on Wisconsin Foxconn bill expected this week

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Republican state lawmakers are meeting privately to discuss a $3 billion incentive package for Taiwan-based Foxconn to build a new display panel manufacturing plant in Wisconsin.

Gov. Scott Walker called a special session that officially began on Tuesday, but no legislative action was expected until later in the week when the incentive bill was likely to get a public hearing.

Instead, Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly planned to meet privately to discuss the bill.

Concerns have been raised both about the cost to taxpayers and other provisions designed to accommodate Foxconn, like the waiving of numerous environmental permitting requirements and other regulations.

But Walker and other backers have pointed to the economic benefit of the proposed $10 billion plant that could employ up to 13,000 people.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.