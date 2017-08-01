Public hearing on Wisconsin Foxconn bill expected this week

Republican state lawmakers are meeting privately to discuss a $3 billion incentive package for Taiwan-based Foxconn to build a new display panel manufacturing plant in Wisconsin.

Gov. Scott Walker called a special session that officially began on Tuesday, but no legislative action was expected until later in the week when the incentive bill was likely to get a public hearing.

Instead, Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly planned to meet privately to discuss the bill.

Concerns have been raised both about the cost to taxpayers and other provisions designed to accommodate Foxconn, like the waiving of numerous environmental permitting requirements and other regulations.

But Walker and other backers have pointed to the economic benefit of the proposed $10 billion plant that could employ up to 13,000 people.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.