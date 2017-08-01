UW-Madison ranked among nation's top five party schools

UW-Madison is once again ranked as one of the nation's top party schools.
According to a list compiled by The Princeton Review, UW-Madison came in at number five.
UW-Madison topped the list in 2016.
Tulane University was the highest ranked university. Rounding out the top five are West Virginia, Bucknell, Syracuse and UW.
The University of Iowa in Iowa City was #11 on the list.
