Eau Claire business owner invited to White House discussion

An award-winning Eau Claire small business owner has been invited to share his knowledge with those at the White House on Tuesday.



Jeff Dykes, the owner of Northern Star Fire, was invited by the White House to participate in a discussion titled: "American Small Business – The Engine of the American Dream".



Dykes is an Eau Claire fire captain, who invented an eight-directional compass that goes inside a firefighter's helmet to help them navigate in smoke-filled buildings. The idea won him the Governor's Business Plan contest.



Dykes will be one of 50 business owners to take part in the discussion on Tuesday. He told News 18 that the visit is a unique opportunity for his young business.



"We really think that the White House is going to give us the exposure to meet some really smart people nationwide, to increase our network, and springboard Northern Star into the commercialization into marketplace," said Dykes.



Dykes was selected to be one of a few to ask a question of President Trump during the discussion.



Dykes says his business is growing rapidly, and has received orders from four different countries. He says Northern Star Fire is on pace to sell more than 15,000 units in its first year.