Work starts Wednesday on three bridges over I-90

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said work on three bridges spanning I-90 in La Crosse and Monroe counties starts Wednesday.

Drivers are urged to use caution when moving through these areas.

In La Crosse County, Wolf Road, just west of Wisconsin 162 near Bangor, will be open to a single lane of traffic with a stop condition on both sides of the bridge according to the DOT.

The other two bridges in Monroe County, along Ideal Road and on Wisconsin 71 near Sparta, will remain open with traffic signals.

The DOT said that flagging operations might cause travel delays. Roadways could be unpaved at times and very narrow for traffic.

All three projects involve pavement replacement, concrete bridge overlay, new signage, and surface drains. New guardrails are going up on the two Monroe County bridges.

The cost of the project is $800,000 according to the DOT.

Work should be complete by mid-October.