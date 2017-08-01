Shooting suspect makes first court appearance

One of the suspects accused of shooting at La Crescent police officers and leading them on a high speed chase Monday morning made an appearance in court Tuesday.

According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 19-year-old Wyatt Helfrich will face a probable cause attempted murder charge among others. On Tuesday, his attorney said he will decide whether to waive or fight extradition at a hearing in front of the court on Wednesday.

MORE: Two suspects face attempted murder charges in officer involved shooting

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the case. It has not officially released the names of the suspects involved, but News 19 has learned one of suspects is Helfrich. We've also learned that the other suspect is William Wallraff. He's currently jailed in Houston County awaiting charges.