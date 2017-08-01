MNsure extends open enrollment into mid-January - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MNsure extends open enrollment into mid-January

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Minnesota's health insurance exchange is extending this year's open enrollment period.

Signups for shoppers to buy coverage for 2018 on their own begins Nov. 1. President Donald Trump's administration shortened the open enrollment period to last just six weeks and end Dec. 15.

MNsure announced Tuesday it had secured an extension to allow signups to continue through Jan. 14. Chief executive Allison O'Toole says those additional four weeks will give shoppers more time to choose the right coverage.

Some shoppers may see some lower premiums when signups begin come November. The state unveiled preliminary rates on the individual market this week that range from a nearly 15 percent decrease to an 11 percent increase, on average.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.