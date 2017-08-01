La Crosse Central Looking to Bounce Back This Year

Central has undergone a big change in their offense that the team believes will benefit them on the field.

After going two and five in conference last year, the team is ready to show the conference the how competitive they can be.

This confidence comes from the team now having one year under their belt with the new offense.

This is the second year that Central has run the spread offense, and seniors Greg Kohler and Eddie Miller believe everyone feels a lot more comfortable and ready to go this year.

"I think it does work well," Kohler said. "I think the coaches took a lot of time in practicing what they wanted us to run. I know they spent a lot of time on it, and it has a lot to do with execution. If we are able to to execute the plays we are taught in practice, we will be able to do some big things."

" I think it is fitting our team better," Miller added. "It helped us from the year before last year to last year, and I think it is going to help us even more this year."

This Central team is also coming into the season with only ten seniors returning, but with a lot of speed at hand.

"I think we have a lot of speed," Miller said. "I think we are running our offense a lot faster this year. We are trying to wear some kids out that way. I think our speed guys are going to help us out a lot this year."

"A lot of it is that we have a lot of young kids, but all the kids are really trying to succeed because our previous years haven't been going so well so this year everyone really wants to change," Kohler said. "Everyone is really focused on doing everything we can. I know we have a lot of strong, fast kids. If we can perform at our best potential, we are going to be good out there."