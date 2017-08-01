NJ Gov. Chris Christie responds to viral video with fan at Miller Park

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie responds after a video went viral showing a confrontation between himself and a Cubs fan at Miller Park.

The video was taken by a reporter from WISN in Milwaukee, who's a family member of the man in the video. You can see Christie in the fan's face. But that's after the Cubs fan admitted to heckling the governor.

Gov. Christie told CNN's 'The Lead,' "When somebody swears at you publicly and says some really awful things with a lot of children sitting around and my own son with me. I took it the first time he said it and yelled it from about 15 yards and said some really lousy and awful stuff. And then I came back after having ignored him the first time and he went in for seconds. Well, if you go in for seconds-- I've always said this whether it was at my town halls meetings or any place else-- if you give it, you're going to get it back."

The fan, Brad Joseph, says while he did heckle Christie, the governor initiated physical contact.