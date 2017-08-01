Local team wins Las Vegas basketball tournament - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Local team wins Las Vegas basketball tournament

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - -

Some young basketball talent from the La Crosse area shows off their skills in a Nevada tournament and come away with the title.

The Playground Warriors won the 15U title at the Fab 48 tournament over the weekend in Las Vegas.

They defeated the Vegas Elite 2020 team 65-55 to win the title.

Players from Central, Logan, and Onalaska are some of the members of the team.

Congratulations!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.