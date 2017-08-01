Local team wins Las Vegas basketball tournament

Some young basketball talent from the La Crosse area shows off their skills in a Nevada tournament and come away with the title.
The Playground Warriors won the 15U title at the Fab 48 tournament over the weekend in Las Vegas.
They defeated the Vegas Elite 2020 team 65-55 to win the title.
Players from Central, Logan, and Onalaska are some of the members of the team.
Congratulations!
