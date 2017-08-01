New parking ramp system delayed

A new parking system for La Crosse's ramps will be delayed due to software issues.

Pay stations meant to replace the gate systems were to be operational by August 1 but the parking utility is still working on the software that communicates the information from that station to the parking authorities. The system would have drivers enter in their license, pay their amount for time spent right away and move on without tickets.

"We're still working on some of the back end to make sure the communication piece works the way it's supposed to," said Parking Utilities Coordinator James Flottmeyer. "We're going to have a soft opening of the Market Square Ramp, aiming for the 14th of August."

Following that soft open, they expect the rest to be ready before Labor Day.