Invasive Species Lurk In The Mississippi

They can jump and they can be as big as 80 pounds. As of recently there are a couple different species of carp in the Coulee Region that are considered invasive to the Mississippi and local rivers, but they have been swimming through the United States for almost half a century.

Sam Finney, a Project Leader at La Crosse Fish and Wildlife says, "They were introduced, depending on what species we're talking about, in the 60s and 70s into the United States for a variety of reasons and escaped from captivity and have invaded the interior river systems, the Mississippi, the Missouri, the Ohio and major tributaries of those river systems." Along parts of the Illinois River, the carp have already begun to replace native species.

Gretchen Gerrish, an Associate Biology professor at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse helps Sam in monitoring the carp activity locally. Gretchen added, "This region, we're lucky because we haven't seen establishment and reproduction of the Asian Carp in the La Crosse area, but there are individuals that show up in waterways." What should you do if a carp catches your line? The La Crosse Fish and Wildlife Services say if you do catch a carp in the Mississippi River this summer, DO NOT throw it back in. Instead, report it to your local Fish and Wildlife Services or the DNR.

Maybe it isn't the carp we should be overly concerned about in our rivers, because another invasive species, the Zebra Mussels are already dominating the river bottom. Gerrish says, "The Zebra Mussels have had big impacts on local mussel communities. We have very high mussel diversity in the Mississippi in this region, so competition with those non-native mussels has severe impacts on the river systems."



The biggest impact the Zebra Mussels and carps will have on our life below the water is that they are more competition for native species. Another rumored invasive species are sharks in the Mississippi, and even though there was a spotting, sharks must sustain themselves in a salt water environment. Finney talks about the rumored shark stories by saying, "They are known to go up fresh water rivers. It's really rare, but they have been captured as far north as around St. Louis and that was in the 30s and 40s and I think that, that fish was really lost."

Bob Veglahn has owned Tri-State Bait and Tackle in La Crescent since 1980 and after this story about a Sturgeon, you'll realize why he's not surprised that there could be large invasive carp in the rivers. Bob starts, "One guy this Spring caught on up by the dam, fought it and ended up down by Riverside Park, two and a half hours later. It was 70 plus inches and it's 3 of them in the boat holding this fish up. It's huge."

Don't scale down on your fishing time this Summer, just be wary at what's at the end of your line.