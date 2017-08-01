La Crescent's National Night Out features community

La Crescent celebrated their 11th National Night Out Tuesday.

Organized by the La Crescent Police Department, the celebration offered more than just a chance to meet local law enforcement officials.

Their Night Out celebration featured food supplied by the city, exhibits from the La Crescent robotics team, as well as representation from various community organizations.

Organizers attempt to make La Crescent's Night Out about featuring the community as a whole, not only the Police Department.

"The benefits of it for us from our perspective is that we want to celebrate community, " describes La Crescent Chief of Police Doug Stavenau.

"We want people to know who their neighbors are, to have an opportunity to meet with them, to see what the city offers. Not just for public safety but for the environment itself and have an opportunity to explore the good things that are going on, " said Stavenau.

Officials try to bring something new to every night out, so be on the lookout next year.

