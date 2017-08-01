La Crosse Neighborhood Watch Group celebrates National Night Out

Thousands of people are gathering in communities large and small across the country for National Night Out festivities.



It's a unique way of getting neighbors out to meet each other and meet the police officers and other public servants who serve them and keep them safe.

A group at 16th and Jackson street location in La Crosse neighbors are sharing a meal, catching up with old neighbors and meeting new ones.

They are also getting to know their police officers. Darcy Lenz moved here nine years ago and says her neighborhood was relatively quiet but then all of a sudden something changed. Darcy she said and she knew she needed to get the other neighbors involved.

"We were having enough problems that we all had our suspicions once we started talking to each other we realized we had a drug house. and so the impact of that it's not just people doing their own business it really affected everything a lot of noise, more crime. We didn't feel safe anymore and so our neighborhood came together and worked together through the neighborhood watch format and we were able to make a huge difference," said Darcy.

Last year alone more than 38 million people from more than 16,000 communities participated in National Night Out.