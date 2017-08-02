FEMA tours flood-affected areas

Federal officials are in southeastern Wisconsin Tuesday to check out the damage after devastating floods last month.

State investigators joined Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) inspectors as they toured Burlington on golf carts. They will share information with Gov. Scott Walker who will decide if the state should ask for a federal disaster declaration.

People who live in the area say they're hoping for the help.

"It's definitely a good thing," said Kaitlynn McKeen, a Burlington resident who is currently recovering from flood damage. "It will help a lot of people's situations, not just ours."

The inspections are part of a much longer process. There is no timeline right now on how long it could take to make a disaster declaration.