Apple Annies seeking 2017 Cabaret contestants

Calling all singers: La Crescent's famous Apple Annies are looking for their newest member, and it could be you!

The 2017 Apple Annie Cabaret is Friday, August 25 and right now they're looking for women age 26 or older who can be both a singer and entertainer. For the contest, each hopeful should prepare three songs to sing. They'll perform two of those songs before the audience and a panel of five judges. If requested then, they'll perform a third song. An accompanist is provided.

The Cabaret is August 25 at the La Crescent American Legion. Doors open at 6:30. Performances start at 7. Tickets are $7 plus an Applefest Button. You can download the application at applefestusa.com. To sign up to sing, you can also contact Sarah Dohnalik at 507-895-6170.