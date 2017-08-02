Father of Philando Castile wants a portion of settlement

The father of Philando Castile, the motorist fatally shot by a police officer, wants a portion of the $3 million settlement reached in his death.

Phelix Frazier Sr. is serving a life term in federal prison on drug trafficking charges. The Star Tribune reports Frazier has asked a Hennepin County judge to give him $500,000 and disputes claims that he was absent from his son's life.

Castile's mother, Valerie Castile, has petitioned the court for $2 million with the remaining amount going to the attorneys. A judge is expected to review the petition Wednesday.

Castile was shot in July 2016 during a traffic stop seconds after he informed Officer Jeronimo Yanez he had a gun. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter after testifying that Castile ignored commands not to reach for the gun.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.