Foxconn steers clear of Trump $30 billion claim

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Foxconn Technology Group is not saying whether it plans to invest $30 billion in the United States as President Donald Trump claimed he was told by the company's leader "off the record."

Trump told a group of small business leaders on Tuesday that Foxconn CEO Terry Gou told him privately that the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer was going to invest $30 billion in the U.S. The company has signed a deal with Wisconsin for a $10 billion display panel manufacturing plant.

Foxconn reiterated in a statement Wednesday that the Wisconsin plant "will be the first of a series of facilities we will be building in several states." It did not address Trump's statement about the total investment. The company says it hasn't announced its plans for other sites.

