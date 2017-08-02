Copy-Stolen unmarked Milwaukee squad car recovered in Missouri

An unmarked squad car stolen Monday night from outside the Sojourner Family Peace Center near downtown Milwaukee was recovered in Missouri and one person was taken into custody.

The unmarked blue Crown Victoria was swiped between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. from the 1600 block of North 7th Street.

A source said it's believed the key was dropped between the car and the building.

The vehicle was recovered near Cape Girardeau, Missouri after a chase overnight. A 52-year-old man was arrested.

A police department spokesman said that other than a squad car radio, there was no police equipment "of significance" inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

The suspect is wanted for other crimes in Milwaukee, and Missouri police said he's also wanted in Arkansas.

Milwaukee's district attorney will review car theft charges.