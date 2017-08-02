Police chief calls homicide "cold, brutal assassination"

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says this morning's shooting was a "cold, brutal assassination."

The police chief updated the media around 7:00 a.m., nearly seven hours after the homicide just outside the 7-Eleven on the W. Beltline Highway off Todd Drive. He says the man who died was a 33-year-old African American male. A second person was shot, a 29-year-old African American man. He had several gunshot wounds below his waist and was "bleeding profusely."

An officer who responded to the scene applied a tourniquet to the second victim. Madison Police Chief Koval says the officer "probably saved his life." The man was taken to the hospital and will undergo several surgeries, but is expected to survive his injuries.

Chief Koval says it may be some time before they can talk with the second victim about what happened.

They are looking at surveillance video and Chief Koval says they have good camera images of the two suspects. He could only say one looked like an African American male and one was either a light-skinned African American man or a Hispanic man. Both had masks on and were sitting outside the convenience store, waiting for the victim.

"They deliberately approached these two victims," Chief Koval says. "They were crouched and waiting for the deceased and his companion."

Chief Koval says the two suspects made no attempt to go into the 7-Eleven or rob anyone. They're not sure the motive, but say it looks like one or both of the victims were targeted. "This was a cold, brutal assassination."

Police recovered 10 shell casings at the scene. They're now trying to contact witnesses who were inside the convenience store or in the parking lot when this happened.

Chief Koval confirmed this is Madison's tenth homicide of 2017, making this year tied for the deadliest on record in the city since the turn of the millennium .