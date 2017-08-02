Suspects in La Crescent Police shooting set to appear in court

Extradition proceedings continue Wednesday against one of the men accused of shooting at La Crescent Police officers Monday morning.

Wyatt Helfrich, 19, is jailed in La Crosse County following treatment of neck wounds he received in the shooting. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday afternoon whether to fight or waive extradition back to Minnesota to face charges.

Houston County filed paperwork, which you can read below, charging Helfrich with five counts including Assault in the First Degree and Fleeing a Peace Officer. All five counts are felonies. Bond on the warrant for Helfrich is $500,000.

The other person involved, William Wallraff, is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Houston County Wednesday morning.

We'll be updating this story as the court proceedings continue today.

