Salvation Army 'Back 2 School' Program Still Needs Clothing Donations

The Salvation Army is winding down their 'Back2School' campaign, but still need help by way of donated clothes and also for community members to help sponsor a child with a list of clothing needs.

The Salvation Army collaborates with the Catholic Charities of La Crosse to help supply essential school supplies and clothing. They started with 500 kids in need and are down to just over 200. There is a large pencil at the Valley View Mall where you can take a tag with a child's name, age, and clothing sizes. This is a great opportunity to have fun shopping for a good cause.

Nick Ragner, the Public Relations Coordinator for the Salvation Army said, "Things like brand new pairs of shoes, new jeans, a brand new t-shirt with your favorite super hero on it kind of go by the wayside. Those things can be really, really important for kids on their first day of school. Making them feel comfortable, making them feel excited in that school environment. Clothing can go a long way to make that happen." The students in need will be able to look forward to being confidently dressed on their first day of school.

You must return clothing to the Valley View Mall or Salvation Army by Friday August 11. They are accepting school supply donations right up until August 15. Nick adds, "At the end of the day when it comes to this Back 2 School Program and you can pick a tag off the pencil at Valley View Mall, or you can come down here and grab a tag. You as a donor are specifically linked with this child, so those clothes that you're purchasing will be used for the child you are buying the clothes for. It's a great way to act as a bridge to the community to help those families in need and know you are making a direct impact."