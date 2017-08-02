Hazardous Waste Disposal to temporarily close

Construction along Highway 16 is causing water to be turned of at the La Crosse Landfill.

The work will cause Hazardous Waste Disposal to close down temporarily on Thursday, August 3.

Randy Nedrelo, La Crosse County Special Waste Manager said with so many hazardous, flammable items within the building, it's essential that they have running water and they don't want to put anyone in danger.

"Water is very important because if there is a fire that's our suppression system and we've got quite a bit of flammable materials in that building. So the fire department doesn't want any fires in that building and they don't want any human presence in that building," said Nedrelo.

The landfill will remain open during the time frame when the water is shut off and people will be able to drop off hazardous materials from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday.

"If you're coming to the landfill, be cautious coming off Highway 16. There's road construction in the entryway and a number of things like that and it changes daily or several times during the day," added Nedrelo.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse County Landfill and Hazardous Waste