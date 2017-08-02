Officers involved in La Crescent Police shooting identified

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension names the two officers involved in a shooting and high speed chase with two suspects earlier this week.

Both are veterans of the La Crescent Police Department.

Officer Christopher Frick has served six years with the department while Officer Ryan Quanrud has served for five.

The two officers saw two men acting suspiciously at the Kwik Trip on South 3rd Street in La Crescent around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The men left and sped away.

According to the BCA, when the officers pulled over the suspect's vehicle, the driver, Wyatt Helfrich, shot at one of the officers. The officers returned fire.

A high speed chase at speeds of 100 mph led through Hokah before other officers deployed stop sticks which led to Helfrich crashing his vehicle.

During the chase, court documents said that the other suspect, William Wallraff, also fired at the officer's vehicle.

Both Helfrich and Wallraff fled into a cornfield before surrendering a short time later. They are now facing attempted murder charges.

Neither officer was hurt during the incident.

Both officers are on administrative leave as the investigation into the shooting continues by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

