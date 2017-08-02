Rangers ready to contend again

Logan is hoping to continue a long line of recent success.

They've won the MVC title twice in the previous three seasons, but they've also been a perennial contender.

The Rangers were second in conference last season with a 5 and 2 record and they figure to be a contender again this year.

Logan faces the challenge of losing some talented seniors.

But the team has faith in the underclassmen to step up, especially when it comes to the offensive line where they need it most.

"We lost a lot of seniors in the O line but the way it has been looking in camp, it is looking pretty good. We got a couple wide receivers that I think are going to break out. We have a lot of running backs who I think they are all talented. They could all help our team," said senior quarterback Matt Escher.

"It really comes down to our O and D line. That's what we base everything off of. If we can get our guys up front to block and our guys up front to set us up on defense then that's always our basis," said head coach Casey Knoble.

Logan was 7-4 overall last season.

They'll the 2017 campaign at home against Eau Claire Memorial August 18.